Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (OTCMKTS:CURLF)

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Curaleaf in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Curaleaf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Curaleaf’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Curaleaf from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Curaleaf from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curaleaf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.57.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CURLF opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.11. Curaleaf has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.23.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

