CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Up 10%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) shot up 10% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.23 and last traded at $8.15. 212,563 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,001,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently commented on CVAC. UBS Group upgraded CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on CureVac from $34.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.
CureVac Stock Up 11.2 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CureVac Company Profile
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.
