CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Up 10%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) shot up 10% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.23 and last traded at $8.15. 212,563 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,001,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CVAC. UBS Group upgraded CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on CureVac from $34.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

CureVac Stock Up 11.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CureVac Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CureVac by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,915,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,564,000 after purchasing an additional 111,590 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in CureVac by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 866,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 330,212 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in CureVac by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 641,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,576,000 after purchasing an additional 38,172 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in CureVac by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 595,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 261,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in CureVac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,340,000.

(Get Rating)

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

