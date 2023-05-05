Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Gap Up to $16.02

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.02, but opened at $17.33. Customers Bancorp shares last traded at $17.58, with a volume of 94,845 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CUBI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.13.
The stock has a market capitalization of $583.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 38.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Customers Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. The firm also provides banking products such as loans and deposits to businesses and consumers through its branches, limited production, and administrative offices. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in West Reading, PA.
