CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Given New $109.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $112.84.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $68.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $68.10 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.49.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in CVS Health by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

