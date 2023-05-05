CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Cut to $93.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $112.84.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $68.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.49. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $68.10 and a 52 week high of $107.26.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in CVS Health by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 34,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in CVS Health by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 8,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 22.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 714,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $68,180,000 after acquiring an additional 130,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

