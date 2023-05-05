CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.50-$8.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.73. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CVS Health also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.50-8.70 EPS.
CVS Health Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.68. The stock had a trading volume of 10,643,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,144,903. The company has a market capitalization of $90.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.35. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $68.10 and a 52 week high of $107.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CVS Health Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CVS Health from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $112.84.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CVS Health Company Profile
CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.
