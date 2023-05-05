CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.50-$8.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.73. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CVS Health also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.50-8.70 EPS.

CVS Health Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.68. The stock had a trading volume of 10,643,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,144,903. The company has a market capitalization of $90.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.35. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $68.10 and a 52 week high of $107.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CVS Health from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $112.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Stories

