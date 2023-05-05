Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at UBS Group

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 60.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CYTK. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.29.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

Shares of CYTK stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $38.63. 633,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,884. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.80. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $55.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 410.89%. The business had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 300.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $100,999.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,710.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cytokinetics news, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,234 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $100,999.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,710.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,687,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,734 shares of company stock worth $3,168,409 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cytokinetics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cytokinetics by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 11,299 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $564,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 6.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Articles

