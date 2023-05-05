DA Davidson Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB)

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for LINKBANCORP in a research note issued on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for LINKBANCORP’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded LINKBANCORP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

LINKBANCORP Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of LINKBANCORP stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. LINKBANCORP has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $85.53 million and a P/E ratio of 18.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.93.

LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 million. LINKBANCORP had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 4.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in LINKBANCORP in the third quarter valued at $1,722,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in LINKBANCORP in the third quarter valued at $41,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in LINKBANCORP during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,299,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,090,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP during the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LINKBANCORP

In other LINKBANCORP news, Director David H. Koppenhaver acquired 102,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $800,022.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 396,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,160.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George Parmer bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.62 per share, for a total transaction of $28,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 135,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,993.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David H. Koppenhaver bought 102,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $800,022.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 396,559 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,160.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About LINKBANCORP

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, a full-service state chartered commercial bank in Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, saving accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises small business, real estate, agricultural, home equity, consumer lending, commercial, municipal, term, lines of credit, auto, and home mortgage and construction loans.

