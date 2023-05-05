Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 1,424 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 32.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 263.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 489.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 108.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIBK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Insider Activity

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

In other news, CFO Marcy D. Mutch purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $127,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,992.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Kirk D. Jensen purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 18,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,886.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Marcy D. Mutch acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $127,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,992.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIBK opened at $23.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.74.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.28). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.36%.

About First Interstate BancSystem

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.