Dakota Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 331.2% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock opened at $124.88 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $153.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $115.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.87.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.14%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. Mizuho began coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.90.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

