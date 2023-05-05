Dakota Wealth Management Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,988 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 1,244.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 32,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,954,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of CHTR opened at $348.78 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.66 and a 1-year high of $515.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.98. The company has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHTR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $482.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

