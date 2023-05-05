Dakota Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,487 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Target were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Target by 122.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGT. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Target Stock Down 1.3 %

TGT opened at $152.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.63 and its 200 day moving average is $161.21. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $235.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.24%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.