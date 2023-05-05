Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 1,162 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,221,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,500,220,000 after buying an additional 221,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,640,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,825,951,000 after buying an additional 101,384 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after buying an additional 1,779,273 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,162,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $953,770,000 after purchasing an additional 277,235 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,779,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $739,817,000 after purchasing an additional 203,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $162.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

See Also

