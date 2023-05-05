Dakota Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,709 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 35.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 118.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 49,851 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. 71.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $107.20 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.78 and a 12-month high of $139.47. The company has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.14%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAYX. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.79.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

