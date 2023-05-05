Dakota Wealth Management Sells 275 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on WEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.80.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $95.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.96 and a 200-day moving average of $93.69. The company has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.90%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Stories

