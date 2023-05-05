Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $407.00

Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 407 ($5.08) and last traded at GBX 407 ($5.08), with a volume of 30 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 401 ($5.01).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Dalata Hotel Group from GBX 470 ($5.87) to GBX 490 ($6.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

The company has a market cap of £895.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 978.05 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 375.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 328.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.13.

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants and bars; Club Vitae health and fitness clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets in hotels.

