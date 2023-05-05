Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Datadog from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $104.20.

Datadog Trading Up 14.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $75.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.02 and a 200-day moving average of $73.59. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -471.25 and a beta of 0.97. Datadog has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $124.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.02 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $5,592,096.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,131 shares in the company, valued at $17,508,954.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $5,592,096.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,131 shares in the company, valued at $17,508,954.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $4,716,446.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at $13,325,264.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 562,140 shares of company stock worth $40,891,916 in the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth about $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Datadog by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,137,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Datadog by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

