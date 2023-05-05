DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

DBVT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale raised shares of DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

DBV Technologies Price Performance

DBVT opened at $1.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.28. DBV Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $3.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in DBV Technologies by 80.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 16,066 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 16,469 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in DBV Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.