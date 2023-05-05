DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
DBVT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale raised shares of DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.38.
DBV Technologies Price Performance
DBVT opened at $1.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.28. DBV Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $3.43.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies Company Profile
DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DBV Technologies (DBVT)
- Investors Are Barking Up The Right Tree With Datadog
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
- Yum! Brands Pulls Back To More Appetizing Levels
Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.