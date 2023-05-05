DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

DCP has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho downgraded DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

DCP Midstream Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:DCP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.49. The company had a trading volume of 327,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,609. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. DCP Midstream has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $42.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 2.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in DCP Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in DCP Midstream by 1.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 86,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in DCP Midstream by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 90,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in DCP Midstream by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 584,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DCP Midstream by 17.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. 35.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DCP Midstream

(Get Rating)

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas. It operates through the Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing segments. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.