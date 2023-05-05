Definity Financial (DFY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.56 per share for the quarter.
Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$851.20 million for the quarter. Definity Financial had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 7.39%.
Definity Financial Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of TSE:DFY opened at C$35.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$37.31. The firm has a market cap of C$4.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.41. Definity Financial has a 52-week low of C$29.83 and a 52-week high of C$40.95.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DFY shares. Cormark dropped their target price on Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Definity Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Definity Financial from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$43.09.
Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.
