Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 256 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,141 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,160.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 211.4% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 14,611 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $205.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.39. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $217.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.91 billion, a PE ratio of 65.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $46,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 92,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,035,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 3,147 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $621,406.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,641,000.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $46,115.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,035,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 309,997 shares of company stock valued at $63,108,838. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Further Reading

