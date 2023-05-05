Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,776 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vipshop by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Vipshop by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Vipshop by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VIPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura Instinet upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.30 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Vipshop from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.08.

Vipshop Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:VIPS opened at $15.00 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $16.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.44.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 6.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Profile

(Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.