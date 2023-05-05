Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 328 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.15.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $69.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $79.44. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 29.26%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $303,447.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,726.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 34,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,711,751.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,221 shares in the company, valued at $15,446,348.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 3,920 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $303,447.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,587 shares of company stock valued at $7,524,178 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

