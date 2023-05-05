Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America raised Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Shares of ZBH opened at $137.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.03. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.85, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.86%.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.