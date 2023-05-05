Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Yum China by 156.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Stock Performance

YUMC stock opened at $60.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.82. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.53.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

Insider Activity at Yum China

In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $663,834.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,302,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William Wang Yang sold 1,136,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $70,785,156.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,035,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,250,416.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,302,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,158,741 shares of company stock worth $72,194,347 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUMC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. OTR Global raised shares of Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Yum China Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.