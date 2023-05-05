Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 1,257.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $597.37.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM opened at $539.47 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $410.87 and a 1 year high of $571.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $504.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $512.10. The company has a market capitalization of $67.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.