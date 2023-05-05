Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,405 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,177 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 18.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Price Performance

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,566 shares of company stock valued at $2,058,093 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MCD opened at $295.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.87. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $228.34 and a fifty-two week high of $298.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 122.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

