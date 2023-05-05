Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,691 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DTE opened at $112.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.06. DTE Energy has a one year low of $100.64 and a one year high of $136.77. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.67.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

