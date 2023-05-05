Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,456 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.06.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,333.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total value of $41,518.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,452.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,265 shares of company stock valued at $13,371,072. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $273.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $252.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $201.42 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The stock has a market cap of $55.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

