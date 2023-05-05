Desjardins Lowers Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target to C$6.25

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins’ target price suggests a potential downside of 20.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$5.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$5.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Shares of EQX stock traded down C$0.07 on Friday, hitting C$7.88. 53,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,529. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.25 and a twelve month high of C$8.90.

In other news, Senior Officer Sebastian D'amici sold 5,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.15, for a total value of C$26,862.40. Also, Senior Officer Doug Reddy sold 6,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.03, for a total value of C$44,647.53.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

