Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target to $88.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $80.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $67.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

