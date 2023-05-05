Dev Clever (LON:DEV) Shares Down 50%

Dev Clever Holdings Plc (LON:DEV – Get Rating) shares dropped 50% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.50 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.09). Approximately 500,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 251,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15 ($0.19).

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The company has a market capitalization of £63.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.00 and a beta of -0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 20.52.

Dev Clever Holdings Plc develops software solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the United States. Its primary products include Launchmycareer.com, Launchyourcareer.com, and VICTAR VR, which are virtual reality careers guidance platforms; and Engage platform.

