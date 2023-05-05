Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Barclays

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Monday, March 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Dine Brands Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

Shares of DIN opened at $65.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.95. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $61.03 and a fifty-two week high of $82.43.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.27. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $213.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 41.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $41,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,542.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DIN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,113,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,763,000 after buying an additional 54,446 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,730,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,801,000 after acquiring an additional 14,212 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 299.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 732,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,519,000 after purchasing an additional 548,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,711,000 after purchasing an additional 20,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 17.6% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 460,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,251,000 after purchasing an additional 68,902 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dine Brands Global

(Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.