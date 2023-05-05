Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the electronics maker on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th.

Dolby Laboratories has raised its dividend by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Dolby Laboratories has a dividend payout ratio of 40.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dolby Laboratories to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.0%.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE DLB traded up $2.87 on Friday, reaching $84.69. The company had a trading volume of 360,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,811. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.23 and its 200-day moving average is $76.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.55 and a 52 week high of $88.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $334.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.12 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 14.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLB. StockNews.com began coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $4,230,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,143,289.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $4,230,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,245 shares in the company, valued at $8,143,289.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $201,847.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,685.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,313 shares of company stock valued at $14,026,595. 39.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,658 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 17,817 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $448,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

