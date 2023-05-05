Dollar Tree Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 54,858 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 738% compared to the typical volume of 6,547 call options.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,756. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,734.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 905.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar Tree Stock Up 2.5 %

DLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $3.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.46. The stock had a trading volume of 579,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,155. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $124.76 and a 12 month high of $175.68. The company has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.11 and its 200 day moving average is $147.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

