Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Dominion Energy updated its Q2 guidance to $0.58-0.68 EPS.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,260,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,535,729. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.73. The company has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.95%.

Institutional Trading of Dominion Energy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of D. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on D shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.18.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

