Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Dominion Energy updated its Q2 guidance to $0.58-0.68 EPS.
D stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,260,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,535,729. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.73. The company has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $86.28.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.95%.
A number of research analysts have commented on D shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.18.
Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.
