Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) Insider Sells £17,255.04 in Stock

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM – Get Rating) insider Edward Jamieson sold 5,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 304 ($3.80), for a total transaction of £17,255.04 ($21,558.02).

Edward Jamieson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

On Thursday, March 9th, Edward Jamieson sold 26,966 shares of Domino’s Pizza Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.29), for a total transaction of £70,920.58 ($88,606.42).

Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Up 1.8 %

LON DOM opened at GBX 311 ($3.89) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 281.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 284.52. The company has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,617.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. Domino’s Pizza Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 214.34 ($2.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 343.18 ($4.29).

Domino’s Pizza Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a GBX 6.80 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Domino’s Pizza Group’s payout ratio is presently 5,263.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.00) price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.37) price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,172 stores in the United Kingdom and 55 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.