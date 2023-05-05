Donoghue Forlines LLC Acquires 7,856 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 78.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 12,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 63,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 699,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,974,000 after buying an additional 201,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $70.40 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Friday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.58.

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock traded up $2.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,991,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,827,215. The company has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.57. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $87.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 601,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,361,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.