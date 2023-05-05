Donoghue Forlines LLC Boosts Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 367.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 47,260 shares during the quarter. Allison Transmission makes up 0.9% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Donoghue Forlines LLC owned 0.07% of Allison Transmission worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 20,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 34.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 4.7% during the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 3.2% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $99,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,673.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $99,138.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,673.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $817,182.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,392 shares in the company, valued at $8,502,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,900. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of Allison Transmission stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.90. The company had a trading volume of 210,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,925. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.04. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.63 and a 12-month high of $50.64.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.42 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 67.83%. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

About Allison Transmission

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.