Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 83.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,836,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,630,000 after buying an additional 338,360 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 21.2% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 28,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 17.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 27.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LPL Financial stock traded up $8.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.89. 454,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,625. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.47 and a 12 month high of $271.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.90.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.21. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 17.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total value of $9,464,912.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,132,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $4,979,833.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,213.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total transaction of $9,464,912.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,132,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,693 shares of company stock worth $22,341,455 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Monday, March 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.75.

About LPL Financial

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.