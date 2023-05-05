Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 76.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,231,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,697,611,000 after acquiring an additional 65,087 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 682,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 86.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 678,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $272,122,000 after acquiring an additional 313,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 33.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 119,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 1.1 %

In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total value of $649,344.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,632 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $5.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $519.75. The stock had a trading volume of 225,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,264. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $556.60. The company has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $527.92 and its 200 day moving average is $488.04.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.