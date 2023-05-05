Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LSCC. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 13,334 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $1,103,521.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,611.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $3,318,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,242 shares in the company, valued at $73,762,623.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 13,334 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $1,103,521.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,611.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 120,195 shares of company stock valued at $10,355,892 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor stock traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.89. The stock had a trading volume of 689,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.59. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.41 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 57.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.31 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 28.63%. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

