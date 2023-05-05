Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 489.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,621 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSY. CWM LLC raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $1,504,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 476,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,459,210.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Bentley Systems news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $2,160,783.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,594,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,381,907.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $1,504,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 476,017 shares in the company, valued at $20,459,210.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,553 shares of company stock worth $5,592,308. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Friday, March 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.56.

Shares of BSY stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.49. The stock had a trading volume of 348,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,101. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $43.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 77.71, a PEG ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.20.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Bentley Systems’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

