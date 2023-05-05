Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up 0.7% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $428.73. 1,392,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,222,278. The stock has a market cap of $406.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $283.00 and a 12-month high of $434.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $351.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.32.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,093,005 shares of company stock valued at $403,615,977 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.80.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

