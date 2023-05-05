Donoghue Forlines LLC Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in WEX by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in WEX by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WEX in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 1,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total transaction of $240,245.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total transaction of $240,245.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 2,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.43, for a total value of $486,467.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,805.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,364 shares of company stock worth $4,203,786 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEX Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WEX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $157.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on WEX from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of WEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.90.

Shares of NYSE:WEX traded up $5.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.70. 102,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,817. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 50.73, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $204.05.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.27. WEX had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $618.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.79 million. On average, equities analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WEX

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Stories

