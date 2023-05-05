Donoghue Forlines LLC Purchases Shares of 12,911 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 183.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,166,000 after buying an additional 893,705 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after acquiring an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,464,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,052,000 after acquiring an additional 562,974 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 334.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 414,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,428,000 after acquiring an additional 319,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 345.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 370,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,887,000 after acquiring an additional 287,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STLD shares. Bank of America lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.13.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 2.5 %

STLD stock traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,316. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.48. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $136.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.56 and its 200-day moving average is $108.05.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

