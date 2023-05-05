Donoghue Forlines LLC Raises Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,502 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 976,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,145,000 after buying an additional 73,655 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 94,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,855,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,050,000 after purchasing an additional 13,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,577,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DGX traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.40. The stock had a trading volume of 343,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,790. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.79. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $158.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DGX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

