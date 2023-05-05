Donoghue Forlines LLC Takes Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,875 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 23.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 359,218 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $40,172,000 after buying an additional 68,282 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 30.9% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,090 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,704 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after buying an additional 33,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,849 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $14,615,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EOG traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.18. 3,490,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,727,228. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $67.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.42.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

