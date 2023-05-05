Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.87 to $1.93 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.89.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Douglas Emmett from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler raised Douglas Emmett from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.78.

Shares of NYSE:DEI traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.88. 318,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,569,132. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,142,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,799,000 after acquiring an additional 135,881 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,474,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,717 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth about $114,497,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,844,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,732,000 after purchasing an additional 759,320 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,987,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,516 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

