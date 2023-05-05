Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $37.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $39.00.

DOCS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Doximity from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Doximity from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Doximity from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Get Doximity alerts:

Doximity Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $34.33 on Monday. Doximity has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.42, a PEG ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.23 and its 200 day moving average is $32.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $115.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.20 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 29.59%. Equities analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $164,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 45.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Doximity

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Doximity by 2.0% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new position in Doximity in the first quarter worth $215,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Doximity by 95.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 285,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 139,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. Institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

About Doximity

(Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.